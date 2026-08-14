Portsmouth, Charlton Athletic and Lincoln City chasing £2m Burton Albion hotshot

Tyrese Shade has emerged as a major late-window target, with Portsmouth, Charlton Athletic and Lincoln City chasing the Burton Albion attacker.

Football League World reports that Portsmouth and Charlton have joined Lincoln in the race. The Imps have already seen offers rejected, while Burton are believed to want more than £2million before sanctioning a sale.

Shade’s rise has been far from conventional. After an academy spell at Leicester City, he built senior experience with Walsall, Swindon Town and Solihull Moors before reviving his career at Eastleigh.

Fourteen league goals in 2024/25 earned him a move to Burton, where he continued his momentum with nine League One goals last season. His pace and direct running could add urgency to any of the three attacks.

The Saint Kitts and Nevis international is under contract on a two-year deal containing a club option. Burton therefore hold a strong position, leaving his suitors under pressure to meet their valuation before the deadline.