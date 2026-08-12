EXCLUSIVE: Aston Villa and Bournemouth set sights on Serie A wonderkid

Aston Villa and Bournemouth are monitoring Parma defender Sascha Britschgi as Premier League interest builds around the highly rated teenager.

The 19-year-old right-back has caught attention after a rapid rise in Italy and could become one of the most intriguing young targets on the market.

Ontheminute.com understands that both English clubs are keeping close tabs on Britschgi’s situation. Their interest places the Swiss prospect at the centre of a developing transfer battle between two ambitious Premier League sides.

Britschgi joined Parma permanently from FC Luzern in August 2025, signing a contract running until June 2030. Comfortable at right-back and capable of contributing further forward, his pace and energy make him an appealing long-term option.

The lengthy deal leaves Parma in a strong negotiating position. However, if either Villa or Bournemouth turn their admiration into a firm approach, Britschgi could face a major career decision just one year after arriving in Serie A.