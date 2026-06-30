Aston Villa eye £20m Martinez replacement as exit fear grows

Toulouse goalkeeper Guillaume Restes is emerging as a serious option for Aston Villa if Emiliano Martinez leaves the club this summer.

The Athletic reports that Villa have held talks with Restes’ representatives as they assess possible goalkeeper plans.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery. Photo by Shutterstock.

Toulouse are open to selling the 21-year-old, with a deal potentially possible at around £20million depending on how the market develops.

Villa would prefer to keep Martinez, who remains one of the most important players in Unai Emery’s squad.

The club believe his performance level is worth more than the fee they are likely to receive, but a sensible offer for the World Cup winner could still change the situation.

Restes is viewed as a long-term option with major upside, while Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki has also been sounded out.

Villa are preparing for every scenario as the goalkeeper market starts to move.

For more goalkeeper stories and summer updates, follow our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 coverage.