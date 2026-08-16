EXCLUSIVE: Nottingham Forest plot Brazilian raid as Premier League transfer battle grows

Nottingham Forest have added Cruzeiro forward Kaio Jorge to their radar as they assess options to increase competition in attack.

Ontheminute.com understands that Forest are monitoring the 24-year-old alongside Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Bayer Leverkusen. The race now features three Premier League clubs.

Kaio Jorge built his reputation at Santos before joining Juventus. A difficult period in Italy, including a spell with Frosinone, was followed by a return to Brazil and renewed momentum at Cruzeiro.

Forest may see value in a striker who has European experience but still possesses room to develop. His movement across the frontline and instinct around goal could provide a different attacking option.

The growing interest places Cruzeiro in a strong negotiating position. They can wait for clubs to turn monitoring into formal contact before deciding their response.

Forest have entered a crowded contest, and acting quickly may be necessary if they decide Kaio Jorge is their preferred target.