EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle ponder late move for Aston Villa and Bournemouth target

Newcastle United have entered the race for Parma teenager Sascha Britschgi and could test the Italian club’s resolve before the summer window closes.

The Magpies are assessing whether to accelerate their interest in the highly rated right-back.

Ontheminute.com understands that Newcastle are now keeping tabs on the 19-year-old, adding another rival for Aston Villa and Bournemouth. Both clubs were already monitoring the Swiss defender, but Newcastle’s emergence could force an earlier decision.

Britschgi has enjoyed a rapid rise since leaving FC Luzern for Parma in August 2025. His pace, versatility and willingness to attack from deep have made him an exciting modern full-back.

He remains under contract until 2030, leaving Parma well protected during any potential negotiations.

No agreement has been reached and Newcastle have yet to commit to a deal. However, with the deadline approaching, the Tyneside club must soon decide whether to turn their admiration into a formal move.