EXCLUSIVE: Charlton join Bolton and Orient in showing interest in Spurs prospect

Jamie Donley could turn a former Wembley rivalry into a new opportunity at The Valley, with Charlton Athletic considering a loan move for the Tottenham midfielder.

Bolton Wanderers and Leyton Orient are also weighing up temporary deals for the 21-year-old.

Ontheminute.com understands that discussions remain at an exploratory stage and no agreement is close. Tottenham are expected to favour the destination offering Donley regular minutes and a clearly defined role.

The Charlton link carries an intriguing backstory. Donley’s standout 2024/25 loan with Orient ended in a League One play-off final defeat against the Addicks. He recorded eight goals in 52 appearances and was named Orient’s Player of the Season.

Charlton and Bolton could provide Championship football, while Orient offer familiar surroundings and proven trust. Further second-tier experience with Stoke City and Oxford United has strengthened Donley’s profile.

His creativity and ability to operate across attacking midfield should leave Tottenham with three contrasting development routes to assess before the transfer deadline.