West Ham, Burnley, Stoke and Birmingham on alert as Man Utd set price tag on defender

Manchester United have opened the door to Harry Amass leaving Old Trafford after placing a £6million valuation on the highly rated left-back.

The Sun reports that West Ham are tracking Amass, while Burnley, Stoke City and Birmingham City are also interested. United’s asking price could now determine whether that admiration develops into formal offers.

Amass remains one of the club’s promising academy products, but his route to regular senior minutes is uncertain. A permanent transfer could provide a clearer platform, although United must balance immediate income against losing a player with long-term upside.

For the four suitors, the deal represents an opportunity to recruit a young, homegrown defender for a relatively modest fee. Each club must also show Amass that consistent first-team football would be available.

With the deadline approaching, interested sides cannot wait indefinitely. United appear prepared to listen, placing the youngster firmly among the names to watch during the final weeks of the window.