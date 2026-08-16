EXCLUSIVE: Swansea join West Brom and Preston in race for Aston Villa youngster

Swansea City have joined the developing loan race for Aston Villa prospect Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba as they assess ways to strengthen their attacking midfield options.

The Welsh club are considering the 19-year-old, creating competition for West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End.

Ontheminute.com understands that Swansea’s interest remains at an early stage, with no agreement or formal approach currently close. West Brom are weighing up a reunion following his loan spell at The Hawthorns last season, while Preston remain interested.

Swansea could offer a different pathway for a player comfortable receiving possession between the lines. Jimoh-Aloba can operate as a number ten, central midfielder or winger, giving him several routes into the side.

The England youth international already has Championship experience and scored Aston Villa’s late Europa League winner against RB Salzburg in January.

Villa’s priority will be finding a loan that guarantees meaningful development. Swansea must now decide whether they can present a stronger playing-time plan than their two rivals.