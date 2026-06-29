Dundee United accept £1.8m bid for Derby, Charlton and Blackburn target

Dundee United have accepted a £1.8million bid for Will Ferry, dealing a blow to Derby County, Charlton Athletic and Blackburn Rovers.

The Daily Record reports that Ferry has been given permission to speak to a Czech top-flight club after Dundee United accepted the offer.

The deal could also include significant add-ons, making it a strong package for the Tannadice side.

Derby, Charlton and Blackburn are both keen on the Republic of Ireland international, but neither club has matched the proposal currently on the table. Ferry has now been given time away to consider the move.

The 24-year-old is entering the final year of his Dundee United contract, which has increased the pressure on the club to make a decision.

He joined on a free transfer from Cheltenham Town in 2022 and has since become a key figure under Jim Goodwin.

Ferry has also served as vice-captain and won his first senior Ireland cap earlier this year.