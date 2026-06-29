Exclusive: Spurs join Man Utd, Forest and Barcelona in growing chase for €40m Norway winger

Tottenham Hotspur are also keeping an eye on Benfica winger Andreas Schjelderup as interest in the Norway international continues to build.

Ontheminute.com understands that Spurs have joined Manchester United, Barcelona and Nottingham Forest in monitoring the 22-year-old, who has impressed for Norway and is currently involved at the World Cup.

Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi. Photo by Shutterstock.

His ability to beat defenders, drift inside and create chances from wide areas has made him an attractive profile for clubs looking to add attacking spark.

Schjelderup has developed further at Benfica after working under José Mourinho, adding tactical discipline and greater maturity to his game. However, Mourinho’s move to Real Madrid has created fresh uncertainty around the club’s next chapter.

Benfica want to keep the winger and are expected to resist summer interest, but they may need to consider major sales after missing out on Champions League qualification.

The Portuguese giants are believed to value Schjelderup at a minimum of €40million, while his contract runs until 2028 and includes a €100million release clause.

Tottenham are assessing attacking options ahead of the new season and could view Schjelderup as a high-upside wide player if Benfica open the door.

Schjelderup’s situation could become one to follow closely as Premier League clubs step up their recruitment plans. For all confirmed deals, rumours and club-by-club updates, follow our full Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 guide throughout the window.