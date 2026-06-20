Exclusive: Nottingham Forest join race for €40m Norway star

Nottingham Forest are also keeping an eye on Benfica winger Andreas Schjelderup as Premier League interest in the Norway international continues to grow.

Ontheminute.com understands that Forest have joined Manchester United and Barcelona in monitoring the 22-year-old, who has impressed for Norway and is currently involved at the World Cup.

The City Ground, Nottingham Forest. Photo by Shutterstock.

His pace, close control and ability to create danger from wide areas have made him one of the most exciting Scandinavian attacking talents on the market.

Schjelderup has developed further at Benfica after playing under José Mourinho, adding more tactical discipline to his natural flair.

However, with Mourinho now moving to Real Madrid, there is fresh uncertainty around Benfica’s next phase.

The Portuguese club want to keep the winger and are expected to resist summer interest. Benfica are believed to value Schjelderup at a minimum of €40million, while his contract runs until 2028 and includes a €100million release clause.

Forest are assessing attacking options ahead of the new season and could see Schjelderup as a high-upside target if Benfica open the door to a deal.

For all confirmed Forest signings, departures and Premier League done deals, visit our complete Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 tracker.