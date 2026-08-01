Man Utd Explore Shock Arsenal Swoop While Newcastle Talks Continue

Manchester United are exploring a move for Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly while continuing talks over Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall.

The Independent reports that Old Trafford officials are assessing whether Arsenal might consider selling Lewis-Skelly.

United have admired the England international and want clarity before committing resources elsewhere.

Arsenal are reluctant to lose the academy graduate following his strong finish to last season. Lewis-Skelly started their Champions League final victory over Paris Saint-Germain and influenced their late surge.

However, the champions are planning major spending of their own. Potential deals for Bruno Guimaraes and Vinicius Junior could alter the squad hierarchy and create pressure to generate sales.

Lewis-Skelly is not actively available, with Arsenal preferring to move other senior attackers instead. United must therefore discover whether a substantial offer could change their position.

Meanwhile, confidence is growing around Hall. The Newcastle left-back is reportedly open to an Old Trafford switch as his club reviews its direction following a turbulent summer.