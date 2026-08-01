EXCLUSIVE: Burnley Enter Race for MLS Powerhouse as Three-Club Transfer Fight Erupts

Burnley have joined Sheffield United and Wrexham in considering a move for FC Dallas defender Osaze Urhoghide.

Ontheminute.com understands the Clarets are assessing the 26-year-old as they explore ways to reinforce their back line.

Sheffield United and Wrexham remain interested, although the race is still at an early stage.

Urhoghide offers pace, physical power and experience across several European leagues. After developing with AFC Wimbledon and Sheffield Wednesday, he moved to Celtic before continuing his career in Belgium, France and Major League Soccer.

A switch to Turf Moor would bring him back to English football and provide Burnley with an athletic option in central defence. His background in South Yorkshire could also help Sheffield United, while Wrexham can offer an ambitious project.

FC Dallas are yet to signal whether they would welcome a sale. However, growing interest may force the American club to make a decision.

All three suitors are now monitoring developments before deciding whether to submit an offer.