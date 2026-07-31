Stoke and Preston North End Launch Moves for Striker as Ipswich Open Door to Exit

Stoke City and Preston North End are preparing moves for Ipswich striker George Hirst.

The Scottish Sun reports that both clubs have identified the 27-year-old as a target, with a season-long loan considered more likely than a permanent transfer. Formal negotiations have not yet started.

Hirst scored 11 goals during Ipswich’s promotion campaign but faces increased competition at Portman Road. Gary O’Neil has already added Emersonn from Toulouse and Daizen Maeda from Celtic, with another striker potentially arriving.

Ipswich are therefore willing to consider an exit if Hirst receives the regular football he needs. The 6ft 3in forward would give Stoke the physical presence they have been searching for after three rejected bids for Daniel Karlsbakk.

Preston also need attacking reinforcements following several departures from their forward line this summer.

Hirst has registered 23 goals in 102 Ipswich appearances and represented Scotland at the World Cup. A return to the Championship may now provide his clearest route to consistent starts.