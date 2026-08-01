EXCLUSIVE: Stoke enter race for Liverpool wonderkid as loan battle heats up

Stoke City have become the latest Championship club to target Liverpool teenager Kieran Morrison. The Potters are considering a season-long loan and have joined Bolton Wanderers and Middlesbrough in a transfer battle.

Ontheminute.com understands Stoke are monitoring Morrison as they look to add creativity to their attack. Liverpool are prepared to sanction a temporary exit following the 19-year-old’s new contract at Anfield.

The Northern Ireland international can operate from the right wing or in an attacking midfield role. His versatility could appeal to a Stoke side seeking depth for the 2026/27 season.

Morrison’s reputation soared during an impressive campaign with Liverpool’s Under-21s. He earned a Premier League 2 Player of the Season nomination and made two senior appearances.

Stoke also have experience of developing Liverpool talent after taking Lewis Koumas on loan in 2024/25. However, Bolton and Middlesbrough can present development cases of their own.

Liverpool’s priority will be choosing the club capable of providing Morrison with consistent Championship minutes.