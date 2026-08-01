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Home England EXCLUSIVE: Stoke enter race for Liverpool wonderkid as loan battle heats up

EXCLUSIVE: Stoke enter race for Liverpool wonderkid as loan battle heats up

Stoke City, The Bet365 Stadium
Stoke City, The Bet365 Stadium. Photo by Shutterstock.

Stoke City have become the latest Championship club to target Liverpool teenager Kieran Morrison. The Potters are considering a season-long loan and have joined Bolton Wanderers and Middlesbrough in a transfer battle.

Ontheminute.com understands Stoke are monitoring Morrison as they look to add creativity to their attack. Liverpool are prepared to sanction a temporary exit following the 19-year-old’s new contract at Anfield.

The Northern Ireland international can operate from the right wing or in an attacking midfield role. His versatility could appeal to a Stoke side seeking depth for the 2026/27 season.

Morrison’s reputation soared during an impressive campaign with Liverpool’s Under-21s. He earned a Premier League 2 Player of the Season nomination and made two senior appearances.

Stoke also have experience of developing Liverpool talent after taking Lewis Koumas on loan in 2024/25. However, Bolton and Middlesbrough can present development cases of their own.

Liverpool’s priority will be choosing the club capable of providing Morrison with consistent Championship minutes.

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