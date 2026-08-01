Middlesbrough Plot £7m Swoop as Four-Club Transfer Battle Erupts

Middlesbrough have entered the race for Crystal Palace midfielder Justin Devenny to challenge three Championship rivals.

Journalist Alan Nixon reports via his Patreon that Boro are now competing with Southampton, Preston North End and Leicester City for the Northern Ireland international.

Devenny made several Palace appearances last season but has yet to establish himself as a regular Premier League starter. His position among the club’s lower earners may give interested sides an opportunity to tempt him away.

The 22-year-old offers tactical flexibility. He is most comfortable as an attacking midfielder but can operate deeper, on either flank or as a wing-back.

Middlesbrough believe his technical quality and relentless work rate could add creativity to Kim Hellberg’s squad.

The club have already strengthened with Will Lankshear and Sebastian Berhalter, while Max Arfsten is expected to arrive.

Competition remains fierce, yet Boro’s willingness to offer a £7million fee and improved contract could place them at the front of this four-club transfer battle.