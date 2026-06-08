Exclusive: Man Utd and Barcelona circle €40m Norway World Cup star

Manchester United and Barcelona are keeping close tabs on Benfica winger Andreas Schjelderup as uncertainty grows around his future in Portugal.

Ontheminute.com understands the two European giants are monitoring the Norway international, who is currently focused on the World Cup after impressing for his country.

Former Manchester United, Chelsea and Porto manager Jose Mourinho. Photo by Shutterstock.

The 22-year-old has shown the flair, balance and end product that have made him one of Norway’s most exciting attacking players.

Schjelderup has also developed under Jose Mourinho at Benfica, becoming a more complete and disciplined wide forward. However, Mourinho is now set to move on to Real Madrid, adding another layer of uncertainty around the player’s next step.

Benfica want to keep Schjelderup and are expected to try to convince him to stay beyond the summer. The Portuguese club are understood to value him at a minimum of €40million, although they believe that figure could rise further after the World Cup.

His contract runs until 2028 and includes a €100million release clause, but Benfica’s failure to qualify for the Champions League means major sales may be needed.

United and Barcelona are watching closely.

You can track every confirmed Manchester United signing and departure on our complete Premier League transfers summer 2026 hub.