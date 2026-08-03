EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd and Newcastle Track Eintracht Frankfurt Star After Record-Breaking Rise

Manchester United and Newcastle United are monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt winger Jean-Matteo Bahoya as Premier League interest grows around the French talent.

Ontheminute.com understands that both clubs are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old ahead of a possible move. The interest remains at a monitoring stage, but his progress in Germany is attracting attention.

Bahoya has become one of the Bundesliga’s most exciting attackers. He is the only player in the competition to exceed 37km/h since speed records began, making him a major threat in transition.

The left-sided forward also completed 2.78 take-ons per 90 last season. That figure placed him above 94 per cent of wingers across Europe’s leading five leagues.

His final output still requires refinement after registering four goals and four assists. However, his pace, direct dribbling and defensive work give scouts plenty to admire.

United and Newcastle are continuing to assess his development, with Frankfurt likely to face growing enquiries if Bahoya delivers a consistent campaign this season.