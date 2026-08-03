Blackburn eye move for former Derby County youngster

Blackburn Rovers are weighing up a move for teenage goalkeeper Jack Thompson to strengthen their Championship options.

Journalist Alan Nixon reports on his Patreon page that Rovers could offer the 19-year-old a contract following his Derby County departure. Thompson is a free agent after his agreement expired at the end of June.

The England youth international spent more than a decade inside Derby’s academy, having joined the club aged eight. He signed professional terms in December 2023 but left without making a senior league appearance.

Thompson has gained experience away from Pride Park. Temporary spells with Worcester City and Braintree Town exposed him to regular senior football, while he has also represented England at Under-20 level.

At 19, Thompson would represent a development signing rather than an immediate finished product. His availability removes any transfer fee and could make a deal attractive.

Rovers must now decide whether to submit an offer as Thompson considers the next stage of his career.