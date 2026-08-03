EXCLUSIVE: Huddersfield Launch Loan Hijack as Three Clubs Chase Sunderland Starlet

Huddersfield Town have entered the race to sign Sunderland forward Trey Samuel-Ogunsuyi on loan, increasing competition for one of Wearside’s academy talents.

Ontheminute.com understands the Terriers are monitoring the youngster alongside Bradford City and Barnsley.

All three clubs are considering temporary moves as they search for pace and attacking depth.

Huddersfield could offer Samuel-Ogunsuyi a clear route into senior football and the chance to develop in a competitive environment. Their interest may also push Bradford and Barnsley to accelerate their own plans.

The Sunderland prospect is admired for his explosive movement and willingness to run behind defenders.

Regular first-team minutes would represent an important step after his progress through the Black Cats’ youth system.

Sunderland are unlikely to rush their decision. The club must decide which destination would provide the right playing time, coaching and tactical role.

With three clubs now circling, Samuel-Ogunsuyi could become a sought-after loan option before the window closes. Huddersfield hope their project will stand out.