EXCLUSIVE: Nottingham Forest join Man Utd and Newcastle in race for record-breaking Frankfurt winger

Nottingham Forest have joined the Premier League interest surrounding Eintracht Frankfurt winger Jean-Matteo Bahoya, adding another club to the transfer story.

Ontheminute.com understands that Forest are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old, whose progress is also being monitored by Manchester United and Newcastle United. Their interest remains at a monitoring stage.

Bahoya’s extraordinary pace makes him an obvious attraction. The French attacker is the only Bundesliga player to break the 37km/h barrier since speed tracking began.

He also offers genuine one-on-one danger. Bahoya averaged 2.78 successful take-ons per 90 last season, placing him among Europe’s leading dribblers in wide positions.

Forest have regularly targeted athletic attackers capable of carrying the ball through pressure. Bahoya would fit that profile, although Eintracht Frankfurt have no immediate reason to lose a player with significant potential.

A stronger campaign could increase competition and his valuation. For now, Forest will continue watching alongside United and Newcastle as the winger works to improve his goals and assists.