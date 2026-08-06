EXCLUSIVE: Bournemouth Join Four-Club Race For Cruzeiro Wonderkid

Bournemouth have become the fourth Premier League club to monitor Cruzeiro forward Néiser Villarreal, joining Brighton, Coventry and Ipswich.

Ontheminute.com understands the Cherries are tracking the 21-year-old without preparing an immediate bid. His progress in Brazil has placed him on a list of South American players attracting English attention.

Villarreal joined Cruzeiro in January after starring for Colombia Under-20s. He was a leading scorer at youth international level and has made a transition into Brazilian senior football.

The versatile attacker can lead the line, play off a striker or drift into wider areas. That flexibility would suit Bournemouth’s approach and long-term recruitment strategy.

The Cherries have strengthened their forward options with Rayan and Alvaro Rodriguez, meaning any move for Villarreal may be focused on future planning. Brighton, Coventry and Ipswich remain attentive to his development.

Liverpool and Newcastle had made enquiries before his move from Millonarios.

Cruzeiro hold a position, but further goals could trigger a competitive Premier League race.