Birmingham eye late raid for Bristol City star

Birmingham City have identified Max Bird as an answer to their midfield shortage before the transfer window closes.

The Bristol City midfielder could bring experience, balance and composure to Chris Davies’ squad at St Andrew’s.

According to BirminghamLive, the Blues are interested in signing the 25-year-old during the closing weeks of the market. Bird has entered the final year of his Bristol City contract, expiring in June 2027.

The Derby County academy graduate has registered three goals and nine assists across 68 appearances for the Robins. He also played 191 times for Derby after progressing through their youth system, taking his career beyond 250 matches.

Bird’s left foot and ability to control possession could give Birmingham a different option alongside Paik Seung-ho, Kanya Fujimoto and Tomoki Iwata. Midfield reinforcements may be valuable while Taylor Gardner-Hickman and Marc Leonard remain injured.

Bristol City’s contractual position could encourage negotiations, although no agreement has been reported.

Birmingham now have until September 1 to decide whether to turn their interest into a formal offer.