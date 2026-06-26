Leeds and Frankfurt make contact for Derby County star as Wolves circle

Leeds United and Eintracht Frankfurt have made contact over a possible deal for Derby County goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Leeds and Frankfurt have asked about the cost of signing the Swedish international, while Wolves are also interested.

The 27-year-old has become one of Derby’s standout performers since arriving from Djurgarden and his form has now put the Rams under pressure.

Zetterstrom’s profile has grown further at the World Cup, where he made his Sweden debut in the 1-1 draw with Japan. That performance helped Sweden reach the last 32 and added another layer to his growing reputation.

Derby do not need to panic, but his contract runs until 2027, meaning this summer could become important if serious bids arrive. Leeds can offer Premier League football, while Frankfurt provide a major Bundesliga option.

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