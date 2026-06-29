Ipswich closing in on €30m deal for Brazilian defender

Ipswich Town are closing in on an ambitious €30million deal for Lille defender Alexsandro as they step up their summer business.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Ipswich have made an initial approach for the Brazilian centre-back, with talks now underway around a fee in the region of €30million.

The Tractor Boys are among the clubs keen on the 26-year-old, but their interest has now moved into a serious phase.

Alexsandro has built a strong reputation in France with Lille and would represent a major defensive statement from Ipswich.

His physical profile, left-sided balance and experience in Ligue 1 make him an attractive option as the club look to strengthen at the back.

Ipswich have already shown they are ready to be aggressive in the market, and this deal would underline their ambition.

For more updates on incoming deals and top-flight transfer races, follow our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 page.