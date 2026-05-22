Derby join Blackburn and Charlton in race for Irish full-back

Derby County have entered the race for Will Ferry, adding fresh interest to the growing chase for the Dundee United wide man ahead of the summer window.

The 25-year-old has impressed in Scotland with his energy, delivery and ability to influence games from deeper and wider positions, and his situation is now beginning to draw serious attention from England.

According to the Daily Record, Derby are the latest club to show interest in Ferry, with Blackburn Rovers and Charlton Athletic already linked with the former Southampton youngster.

Dundee United are expected to face a decision over his future as he moves closer to the final year of his current deal.

Ferry has built a reputation as a versatile and reliable option capable of contributing at both ends of the pitch.

That profile makes him an attractive market opportunity. With multiple clubs now circling, this could become an increasingly competitive race in the weeks ahead.