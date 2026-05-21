Bayern join Man Utd and Liverpool in race for defender as Newcastle resist growing transfer threat

Lewis Hall is becoming one of the most in-demand young defenders in Europe, with Bayern Munich now threatening Manchester United’s hopes of landing the Newcastle United star this summer.

The 21-year-old has developed rapidly into a key figure at St James’ Park, and his rise is now attracting serious attention from several major clubs.

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United remain keen on Hall, but Bayern Munich are also showing strong interest, while Liverpool continue to monitor the situation closely.

Newcastle, however, are standing firm and do not want to lose a player they see as central to their long-term project.

Hall’s versatility, athleticism and quality on the ball have made him a highly attractive target, with his value now said to be around £55m.

Newcastle still hold a strong position because of his contract, but growing elite interest means this is a story that could build quickly.