Newcastle plot €100m Betis raid as double swoop plan emerges

Newcastle United are reportedly weighing up an ambitious double move for Real Betis stars Abde Ezzalzouli and Cucho Hernandez ahead of the summer window.

The Magpies are looking to add more pace, flair and finishing power in the final third, and the Spanish side’s attacking duo have now emerged as headline names on their radar.

Real Betis star Abde Ezzalzouli. Photo by Shutterstock.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Newcastle are considering a combined €100m push, with around €60m linked to Abde and €40m to Cucho Hernandez.

The same report says scouts have stepped up checks on both players after strong campaigns in Seville, where each has become a major attacking weapon for Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

Betis are unlikely to make any deal easy, but Newcastle’s interest underlines the scale of their summer ambition if they decide to turn admiration into concrete offers.