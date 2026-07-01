Newcastle agree €50m deal for Gordon replacement

Newcastle United have agreed a €50million deal with Hoffenheim to sign Ivory Coast winger Bazoumana Toure.

The Magpies have reached an agreement with the Bundesliga club for the 20-year-old, with Newcastle set to pay around £42.5million.

The finer details are now expected to be completed, with an agreement also understood to be in place with the player’s representatives.

Toure is being lined up as a direct replacement for Anthony Gordon, who joined Barcelona earlier this summer. Newcastle have moved quickly to reshape their attack after also agreeing the sale of Sandro Tonali to Tottenham.

The left-footed winger can play from the left or operate in an inverted role from the right. He joined Hoffenheim from Hammarby in 2025 and has scored five goals in 45 appearances.

Toure would become Newcastle’s second summer signing after goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen.

Follow every major deal in our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 coverage.