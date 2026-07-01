Spurs reject shock Newcastle bid for midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur have rejected a shock offer from Newcastle United for highly-rated midfielder Archie Gray.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Newcastle made an approach for the 20-year-old, but Spurs quickly made their position clear.

The north London club are not looking to lose Gray, who remains a key part of their long-term plans.

Newcastle are still believed to admire the former Leeds United talent, despite seeing their move knocked back.

The Magpies are looking to add more quality and depth in midfield, but convincing Tottenham to sell Gray appears extremely difficult.

Spurs signed Gray from Leeds for around £40million two years ago, and he has since made 81 appearances in all competitions.

His versatility, energy and technical quality have made him one of the most exciting young players in the squad.

For more surprise bids and major top-flight transfer twists, follow our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 coverage.