EXCLUSIVE: Sunderland join Premier League watch on Germany forward

Sunderland are keeping an eye on Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi as interest in the Germany youth international continues to build.

Ontheminute.com understands that Sunderland have added the 21-year-old forward to their list of players to monitor ahead of the summer window.

Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Manchester United have also been watching his progress, with Tresoldi emerging as one of the more interesting young attacking names in Belgium.

The former Hannover 96 striker joined Club Brugge last summer and is under contract until 2029, meaning the Belgian side are in a strong position if clubs decide to firm up their interest.

Tresoldi’s size, movement and ability to lead the line have made him an attractive profile for Premier League clubs looking at long-term attacking options.

Sunderland are expected to explore several forward targets as they plan for next season, and Tresoldi’s name is now one to keep an eye on in a growing transfer race.

For more summer market updates, follow our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 page as clubs begin to shape their squads.