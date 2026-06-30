Newcastle line up €55m bid for World Cup wonderkid

Newcastle United are lining up a huge €55million bid for Freiburg midfielder Johan Manzambi after his stunning World Cup breakthrough with Switzerland.

Spanish outlet Fichajes.net reports that the Magpies are preparing a major offer for the 20-year-old, who has become one of the standout young players of the tournament.

Freiburg and Switzerland midfielder Johan Manzambi. Photo by Shutterstock.

Newcastle want to move quickly before rival European clubs drive the price even higher.

Manzambi has caught the eye with his energy, technical quality and ability to arrive in dangerous areas from midfield.

He scored three goals and added one assist in Switzerland’s first three World Cup matches, helping them reach the knockout stage.

Freiburg are in a strong position and are not under pressure to sell, but a €55million proposal would test their resolve. Newcastle see Manzambi as a dynamic midfield option with huge long-term upside.

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