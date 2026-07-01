Aston Villa plot cut-price £15m move for former Barcelona star

Aston Villa are keen to make a £15million move for Celta Vigo midfielder Ilaix Moriba this summer.

Football Insider reports that Villa are considering an offer for the 23-year-old, but their current valuation is well below Celta’s asking price.

The Spanish club are believed to want around £25million for Moriba, having signed him from RB Leipzig for just £5million last summer.

Villa are hoping a deal can be done for less, with Champions League football potentially strengthening their hand.

Celta are also understood to need a major sale as they look to balance their financial position.

Moriba scored twice and provided three assists in La Liga last season, helping Celta qualify for the Europa League. The Guinea international has rebuilt his career after difficult spells away from Barcelona.

Villa now see him as a midfield option with upside.

For more midfield targets and summer deals, follow our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 coverage.