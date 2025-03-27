Premier League 2025 Summer transfer window: All the completed deals

Premier League 2025 Summer transfer window: Ontheminute.com have an overview of every deal that is completed in the 2025 Summer transfer window.

Last updated: 27.03 at 13:50

Special 2025 Summer transfer window open in connection with Club World Cup?

In connection with the Club World Cup there will be an exceptional registration period for clubs between Sunday June 1 and Tuesday June 10. FIFA’s new-look Club World Cup will start on June 15 with Chelsea and Manchester City representing the Premier League.

When does the 2025 Summer transfer window open?

The summer transfer window for English clubs opens again on Monday, June 16, 2025.

When is Deadline Day?

Deadline Day is on Monday, September 1, 2025, with the English window closing at 11 PM UK time.

Previous transfer windows: