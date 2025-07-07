Middlesbrough target Czech star – face competition from Bournemouth and Leeds Utd

Middlesbrough are eyeing a move for Czech playmaker Pavel Sulc as they aim to strengthen their squad for the coming season.

The Viktoria Plzen midfielder is attracting serious attention after a standout season, but Boro face stiff competition.

Premier League sides Bournemouth and Leeds United are both keen on the 24-year-old, who is entering the final year of his contract.

Interest also comes from Serie A and clubs in Germany and Turkey, increasing the urgency for a swift move in the 2025 summer transfer window.

According to The Mirror, Sulc is seen as a key target for new Boro boss Rob Edwards, who is tasked with reigniting the club’s promotion push after two disappointing seasons.

Sulc was recently named Czech First League Player of the Season after contributing 20 goals and 15 assists.

Reports earlier this year claimed that Aston Villa, Manchester City, Tottenham and Leeds United had been sending scouts to watch Sulc.