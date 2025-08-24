Exclusive: Sunderland join Newcastle and Aston Villa in tracking Ajax star

Sunderland have emerged as surprise contenders in the race for Ajax star Kenneth Taylor, joining Premier League duo Newcastle United and Aston Villa in monitoring the midfielder’s situation.

The 22-year-old Dutch international is attracting growing interest after another strong campaign in the Eredivisie.

Ajax are understood to value Taylor at around €35 million, and while Sunderland’s financial muscle is not on the same level as their Premier League rivals, Ontheminute.com understands that the Black Cats are keeping a close watch in case an opportunity arises.

Newcastle view Taylor as a potential midfield upgrade, while Villa have been long-term admirers under Unai Emery.

Sunderland’s interest is believed to be more opportunistic, with the Premier League club looking to position themselves for an ambitious move should the circumstances align.

With three English clubs now in the mix, Kenneth Taylor’s future could become one of the window’s most intriguing transfer stories.