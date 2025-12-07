Exclusive: Ajax enter race for Chelsea, Man Utd and Man City target

Ajax have become the latest European giant to join the hunt for Burkina Faso prodigy Mohamed Zongo, turning an already crowded transfer race into a full-blown scramble.

The 15-year-old attacking midfielder was one of the breakout stars of the U17 World Cup, dazzling scouts with his technique and composure.

Ontheminute.com understands that Dutch side Ajax are now also keeping tabs on the Academie Tenakourou sensation, joining Chelsea, Manchester City, Villarreal, Anderlecht and Manchester United in the chase.

Talks remain ongoing, with the academy weighing up interest from all sides as they look to secure the best pathway for their young star.

Zongo grabbed two goals and three assists during the tournament and delivered multiple man-of-the-match displays, earning worldwide attention.

He is only 15, meaning a senior debut is unlikely in the immediate future – but insiders believe he could break into a first team far quicker than expected if developed correctly.