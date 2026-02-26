Exclusive: Leverkusen join Man Utd and Aston Villa in tracking Dutch sensation

Bayer Leverkusen are the latest European heavyweights to show interest in FC Twente defender Ruud Nijstad ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old Dutch centre-back has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in the Eredivisie, earning praise for his calmness on the ball and maturity beyond his years.

Standing at 1.93m, Nijstad combines aerial strength with progressive passing, traits that have alerted scouts across Europe.

Ontheminute.com understands that Leverkusen have now joined Manchester United and Aston Villa in closely monitoring his development.

The Bundesliga side are known for nurturing young talent and see Nijstad as a profile that fits their long-term model.

Twente remain relaxed about the situation, with the defender under contract until 2027.

However, with interest building in both England and Germany, a competitive race for his signature could develop in the coming months.