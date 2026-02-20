Exclusive: Man Utd and Aston Villa keeping tabs on Dutch sensation

Manchester United and Aston Villa are closely monitoring FC Twente’s highly rated defender Ruud Nijstad ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old centre-back has emerged as one of the Eredivisie’s most exciting young prospects this season.

Ontheminute.com understands that both United and Villa have stepped up their scouting of Nijstad after a series of impressive displays for Twente’s first team.

Standing at 1.93m, the Netherlands youth international is admired for his composure in possession and ability to launch attacks from deep.

His left-footed distribution and recovery pace have drawn comparisons to modern ball-playing defenders at the highest level.

Nijstad has already attracted widespread European attention, with several Bundesliga and Premier League clubs watching closely. Twente are understood to value the teenager highly, with his contract running until 2027.

A summer bidding battle could now be brewing for one of Dutch football’s brightest defensive talents.