Aston Villa hold initial talks over deal to sign Bournemouth star

Aston Villa have stepped up talks to sign Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi as Unai Emery looks to strengthen his back line ahead of next season.

The Argentine centre-back, 28, has established himself as a key figure since arriving from Feyenoord in 2022. Strong in the air and comfortable building from the back, Senesi fits Emery’s tactical demands perfectly.

According to Fichajes.net, Villa have made initial contact as they explore a potential deal, but competition is intensifying.

Tottenham, Newcastle United and Everton are all monitoring the situation closely, while Chelsea have also made enquiries in recent months.

With Premier League experience and European pedigree, Senesi is viewed as a reliable upgrade for several top-flight sides.

Bournemouth are reluctant to lose one of their defensive leaders, yet growing interest across England suggests a summer battle could be brewing for the Argentina international.