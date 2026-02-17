Liverpool join Newcastle Utd and Aston Villa in chase for Brazilian sensation

Liverpool have entered the race to sign Palmeiras attacking talent Allan, setting up a three-way Premier League battle with Newcastle United and Aston Villa ahead of the summer window.

The 21-year-old forward has emerged as one of Brazil’s most exciting young prospects following a string of eye-catching displays in domestic competition.

Quick, direct and capable of operating across the frontline, Allan has attracted growing attention from European scouts.

According to SportsBoom, Liverpool have now joined Newcastle and Villa in monitoring the Palmeiras star closely.

English representatives are understood to have watched him on multiple occasions in recent months as interest intensifies.

Palmeiras remain in a strong position with Allan tied to a long-term contract, but substantial offers could test their resolve.

With Liverpool now firmly in the mix, the race for the Brazilian attacker appears to be gathering serious momentum ahead of the next transfer window.