Arsenal, AC Milan, Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund target Real Madrid starlet

Victor Valdepenas is emerging as one of Europe’s most coveted young defenders, with Arsenal, AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund all showing strong interest ahead of the summer window.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the 19-year-old Real Madrid prospect has attracted attention after impressing with his composure, versatility and maturity beyond his years.

Real Madrid starlet Victor Valdepenas. Photo by Shutterstock.

Comfortable at centre-back and left-back, Valdepenas is viewed as a modern defender capable of thriving in multiple systems.

Arsenal are understood to admire his technical profile, while Milan see him as a long-term solution in defence.

Bundesliga sides Leverkusen and Dortmund are also monitoring developments closely, both renowned for nurturing elite young talent.

Real Madrid are aware of the growing interest and have protected the teenager with a significant release clause.

However, if Europe’s heavyweights push hard this summer, a transfer battle could quickly intensify.