Leverkusen, Leeds, Aston Villa, Spurs and Newcastle target unsure over his Man City future

James Trafford is facing uncertainty over his Manchester City future after the surprise summer arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The 23-year-old returned to his boyhood club in a £27million move from Burnley last summer and was initially handed the No.1 shirt following Ederson’s expected departure.

Trafford started the opening three Premier League matches and appeared set to become Pep Guardiola’s long-term choice between the posts.

However City’s late-window move for former PSG star Donnarumma has altered the landscape dramatically.

The Italian has quickly become first choice, leaving Trafford limited largely to domestic cup outings. With competition intensifying, questions are now growing over whether the England international will remain patient or reassess his position ahead of next season.

Trafford said: “I didn’t expect the situation to happen but it happened. I just get on with it. It is what it is, it’s football. You’ve got to keep grafting every day and when the games come, play as hard as you can.”

“Let’s take it a day at a time and try and work as hard as I can and whatever happens, happens,” continued Trafford.

“I’ve obviously got a contract (but) I don’t know what happens next season. I just know that I’ll just take it a day at a time and try and improve.”

Trafford has been linked with the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, Leeds United, Aston Villa, Tottenham and Newcastle United in recent months.