Exclusive: Everton join Premier League chase for Dortmund talent

Everton have joined the growing list of Premier League clubs monitoring Borussia Dortmund’s Swedish star Daniel Svensson ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Toffees are assessing options to strengthen their squad with young, versatile profiles capable of developing into long-term first-team regulars.

Ontheminute.com understands that Everton scouts have been tracking Svensson’s progress in the Bundesliga, impressed by his energy, positional flexibility and calm use of the ball.

The 23-year-old has featured across the left side for Dortmund, operating both in defence and midfield, which has added to his appeal among English clubs.

Leeds United and Newcastle United are already keeping close tabs on the Sweden international, and Everton’s interest further underlines his rising reputation across Europe.

Svensson has also pushed himself into the international picture with Sweden following a run of consistent performances.

Dortmund are understood to value the player highly and are in no rush to sell, but with Premier League attention building, the summer window could prove decisive in shaping Svensson’s next career step.