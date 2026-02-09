Man Utd ahead of Spurs, Aston Villa and Newcastle Utd in chase for Juventus star

Manchester United have surged to the front of the queue in the race to sign Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu.

But United face strong competition, with Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle United all tracking the Frenchman ahead of the summer window.

United are prioritising defensive reinforcements as part of a wider squad rebuild, with versatility and pace key traits they want to add at the back.

Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale reports United currently hold the strongest position among Premier League suitors.

The 25-year-old has impressed in Serie A and is seen as a reliable option across multiple defensive roles. Juventus are not actively pushing him out, but growing English interest is being closely monitored in Turin.

Kalulu’s experience at AC Milan and Juventus, plus his ability to play centre-back or right-back, makes him an attractive long-term target.

United recruitment chiefs view him as a potential cornerstone signing if negotiations advance later this year.