Aston Villa, Spurs and Man Utd circle Juventus ace as €30m exit looms

Pierre Kalulu could be set for a move to the Premier League, with Aston Villa, Tottenham and Manchester United all monitoring his situation ahead of the summer window.

The Juventus defender has enjoyed a standout campaign in Turin and is now attracting serious interest from England.

Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu. Photo by Shutterstock.

According to Calciomercato.it, the Serie A giants could be tempted into a sale if offers in the region of €30million arrive. Kalulu has become a key figure in Juventus’ back line this season, impressing with his pace, versatility and consistency on the right side of defence.

The 24-year-old joined Juve from AC Milan in 2024 and has seen his value rise sharply thanks to his performances.

While Juventus are reluctant to lose him, a failure to secure Champions League qualification could force tough decisions.

With Villa, Spurs and United all tracking his progress, Kalulu’s future is shaping up to be one to watch.