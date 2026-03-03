Barcelona eye shock move for Newcastle United star

Barcelona are exploring a potential move for Newcastle United forward Nick Woltemade as they look to reshape their attack ahead of next season.

The German striker has attracted attention with his imposing physical presence and ability to link play in the final third.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, new Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has identified Woltemade as a profile capable of adding a different dimension to the Catalan side’s frontline.

Standing at 6ft 6in, Woltemade offers aerial strength and hold-up play that Barcelona currently lack.

Flick is believed to want a more traditional focal point who can occupy defenders and create space for wide attackers.

Newcastle would be reluctant to lose the forward, but Barcelona are understood to be monitoring the situation closely as they weigh up affordable summer options to strengthen their squad.