Exclusive: Aston Villa tracking young Real Madrid defender

Aston Villa have emerged as the latest club to show interest in Real Madrid defender Victor Valdepenas ahead of the summer window.

Ontheminute.com understands that Villa are monitoring the 19-year-old closely as Unai Emery looks to strengthen his defensive options with young, high-upside talent.

Valdepenas’ ability to play both at centre-back and left-back is said to appeal to Villa’s recruitment team, who value tactical flexibility.

The Spanish teenager has already attracted attention from Arsenal, AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United, turning what was a quiet scouting mission into a full-blown European race.

Real Madrid regard Valdepenas as a long-term project and have protected his contract accordingly, but sustained Premier League interest could test their stance.

With Villa pushing to remain competitive domestically and in Europe, adding emerging elite prospects remains high on their agenda.