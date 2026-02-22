Exclusive: Newcastle join Arsenal, AC Milan and Bundesliga duo in keeping tabs on Real Madrid starlet

Newcastle United have joined the growing list of clubs monitoring Real Madrid defender Victor Valdepenas ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Magpies are keeping close tabs on the highly-rated 19-year-old as they look to strengthen their defensive options with emerging talent.

Newcastle’s recruitment team are believed to be impressed by Valdepenas’ versatility, with the youngster capable of operating at centre-back and left-back.

The Spanish prospect has already attracted interest from Arsenal, AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund, but Newcastle’s entry into the race adds further Premier League competition.

Real Madrid view Valdepenas as a key long-term asset, yet continued European interest could test their resolve.

With the summer window approaching, the battle for one of Spain’s brightest defensive prospects appears to be intensifying.