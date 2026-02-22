Exclusive: Man Utd and Aston Villa tracking Atalanta wonderkid

Manchester United and Aston Villa are closely monitoring Atalanta teenager Honest Ahanor ahead of the summer transfer window as interest in the defender continues to intensify.

The 17-year-old has enjoyed a rapid rise in Serie A and the Champions League, establishing himself in Atalanta’s first-team rotation despite his age.

Ontheminute.com understands that both United and Villa have added Ahanor to their long-term watchlists, impressed by his composure, physical strength and ability to operate at centre-back or left-back.

Ahanor, born in Italy to Nigerian parents, became one of the youngest players to feature regularly in Serie A after his move from Genoa.

His maturity on the ball and defensive awareness have drawn comparisons with some of Europe’s top emerging talents.

Atalanta are aware of the growing Premier League interest and are expected to demand a significant fee should any club test their resolve this summer.